La Jolla Art Association Exhibition and Open House

Enjoy a celebration of the re-opening of the La Jolla Art Association along with a beautiful exhibition featuring the landscapes and portraits in acrylic and oil by internationally-known, award-winning artist Dottie Stanley. Peggy Hinaekian will exhibit her collection of oils, acrylics and etchings. Leah Higgins exhibits a fresh look at landscapes, seascapes and still life using

oils and acrylics. Refreshments, light bites, music, and more.

Sat, Sep 14, 5-7pm. Free, open to all.