La Jolla Art and Wine Festival

The free La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, Saturday October 6th and Sunday October 7th, combines the best parts of the chic coastal town of La Jolla for a weekend of fine art, delectable wines, craft beers, scrumptious food, and live music. Just steps from the beautiful Pacific Ocean on Girard Avenue, bask in beautiful San Diego sun while meandering through over 150 handpicked artist booths. This juried show boasts a collection of highly esteemed and internationally recognized talent, as well as fresh upcoming talent that is yours to be discovered. Combine that with a white, red, or rosé or craft brew from one of the thirty participating wineries and breweries set to the tone of non stop live music and you are set for a memorable experience!

The dynamic and innovative selection of artists represent a variety of mediums such as painting, sculpture, jewelry design, fine glass, ceramics, woodwork, mixed media and photography. Meander along Girard Avenue admiring the magnificent art work while enjoying local businesses, eateries, and the beautiful weather – you are sure to find something to delight you.