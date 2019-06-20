La Jolla Beach Clean Up + Happy Hour

To kick off summer, George's at the Cove has partnered with Tito’s Vodka to sponsor a La Jolla beach clean up on Thursday, June 20. Join other volunteers at La Jolla Shores beginning at 11am to pitch in. Then head over to George's Level2 for a special Tito’s Happy Hour happening 1:30pm - 6:30pm.

*NOTE: This is a free public event. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Space is limited. Admission based on a first come, first served basis.