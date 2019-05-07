La Jolla Cove Microbial Diversity: A Crowdfunded Citizen Science Project

Speaker: Callen Hyland, PhD, University of San Diego

Come meet the microbes that share our local aquatic environment. This project, which was initiated and funded by curious citizens, uses advanced DNA sequencing techniques to survey the microbial diversity at local swimming beaches. Preliminary results show that our beaches are distinct environments, differing in diversity and composition of microbial taxa, and provide a fascinating first look at how local biodiversity is shaped by unique environmental conditions.