Public Performances: Friday, March 31 at 7:30 pm and

Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

South of The 8 is a fascinating, group-devised work that explores issues of culture and identity in a specific local community, breaking down stereotypes by sharing the rich and diverse the stories of the people who live there. Following an intensive interview process, five individuals from neighborhoods south of the I-8 were selected to work with Ping Chong + Company and the Playhouse to create and perform an "opera for the spoken word," based on their own narratives. This moving, non-traditional theatre piece showcases the real-life stories and experiences of individuals from a variety of backgrounds, shining a light on the unique character of and of communities in South of The 8.

All performances take place at the City Heights Performance Annex, 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105. The Performance Annex is connected to the City Heights/Weingart Library.