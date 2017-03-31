South of the 8

to Google Calendar - South of the 8 - 2017-03-31 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - South of the 8 - 2017-03-31 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - South of the 8 - 2017-03-31 19:30:00 iCalendar - South of the 8 - 2017-03-31 19:30:00

City Heights Performance Annex 2745 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105

Public Performances: Friday, March 31 at 7:30 pm and

Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

South of The 8 is a fascinating, group-devised work that explores issues of culture and identity in a specific local community, breaking down stereotypes by sharing the rich and diverse the stories of the people who live there. Following an intensive interview process, five individuals from neighborhoods south of the I-8 were selected to work with Ping Chong + Company and the Playhouse to create and perform an "opera for the spoken word," based on their own narratives. This moving, non-traditional theatre piece showcases the real-life stories and experiences of individuals from a variety of backgrounds, shining a light on the unique character of and of communities in South of The 8.

All performances take place at the City Heights Performance Annex, 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105. The Performance Annex is connected to the City Heights/Weingart Library.

Info

City Heights Performance Annex 2745 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, California 92105 View Map

Theater
City Heights

Visit Event Website

(858) 550-1010

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - South of the 8 - 2017-03-31 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - South of the 8 - 2017-03-31 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - South of the 8 - 2017-03-31 19:30:00 iCalendar - South of the 8 - 2017-03-31 19:30:00