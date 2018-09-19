La Jolla Reads Finale: The House of Broken Angels

The La Jolla Library and Warwick’s introduced La Jolla Reads as our local version of “One Book, One San Diego,” where a different title will be chosen every four months for everyone in the community to enjoy and discuss.

Discussion of the current selection, The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea, will be followed by the announcement of the next book in this community reading series.

This event is held in conjunction with Warwick’s Bookstore.