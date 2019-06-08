La Jolla Symphony & Chorus

We close our season with a reflection on the composer/soldiers of World War I, from Maurice Ravel to Ralph Vaughan-Williams to George Butterworth, whose life was tragically cut short in the war. Music from the same time by Charles Ives, and a favorite of Benjamin Britten, the Adagio for Strings rounds out a program that is both steeped in memory and full of messages for our own time.

Program:

MAURICE RAVEL La Valse

CHARLES IVES From Hanover Square North

SAMUEL BARBER Adagio for Strings

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Dona Nobis Pacem

GEORGE BUTTERWORTH The Banks of Green Willow