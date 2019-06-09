La Jolla Symphony & Chorus

We close our season with a reflection on the composer/soldiers of World War I, from Maurice Ravel to Ralph Vaughan-Williams to George Butterworth, whose life was tragically cut short in the war. Music from the same time by Charles Ives, and a favorite of Benjamin Britten, the Adagio for Strings rounds out a program that is both steeped in memory and full of messages for our own time.

MAURICE RAVEL La Valse

CHARLES IVES From Hanover Square North

SAMUEL BARBER Adagio for Strings

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Dona Nobis Pacem

GEORGE BUTTERWORTH The Banks of Green Willow