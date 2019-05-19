Enjoy a staged reading of Jack Shea's "Jane Doe in the Quiet Room." Janecomes from money and lives in L.A. She was found walking a San Diego freeway indiscreetly and has been taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Has she hit rock bottom? How long will she stay? Can one of the shift nurses and security guards help her? Starring La Jollans Danielle Douglas as Jane, Dori Salois as Sarah and Rhys Green as Fred. Directed by John Tessmer. $10 Suggested Donation. Sun, May 19, 2pm and Mon, May 20, 7pm.