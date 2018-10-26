Other Dates:

Oct 27 2018, 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Oct 28 2018, 7:00 AM - 04:30 PM

Writers Wanted!

Ready to take your writing to the next level? Want to receive personalized feedback from NY Times bestselling authors and pitch your project to literary agents and publishers. Want to learn to use your book to build your brand or business? Check out the 18th annual La Jolla Writers Conference. Over 70 intimate classes for writers of all levels and genres. This 3-day weekend conference boasts a 5 to 1 student to faculty ratio and a huge variety of classes covering the craft of writing, publishing, business development, and promotion. October 26-28, 2018 in La Jolla, CA. Enrollment limited to 200. Register today at www.lajollawritersconference.com. Use promo code LJWCFB to save $50.

Price: $395

https://lajollawritersconference.com/registration/