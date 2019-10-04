Friday, October 4th, 4pm-10pm | Saturday, October 5th, 10am-10:30pm

& Sunday, October 6th, 10am-6pm

***FREE EVENT***

SAN DIEGO, CA – Since 1973, La Mesa Oktoberfest has been attracting over 100,000 people from across San Diego and Southern California for three FREE days of elevated family-friendly entertainment, tons of top-notch German food, live music, and of course, beer! The Munich-inspired festivities will be kicking off on Friday, October 4th, Saturday October 5th, and Sunday, October 6th, as the quaint streets of La Mesa Village will set the scene for the largest German celebration San Diego has to offer!

Grab your steins and get ready to "Prost!” (Cheers!), because there’s a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year’s Oktoberfest with The Hofbrauhaus Biergarten serving up traditional German beers and delicious cocktails with a modern twist. Of course, it’s never a dull moment in the Biergarten—immerse yourself in the Munich-mood with brat eating contests, musical chairs, yodeling contest and more! Skip the lines and enjoy Oktoberfest add-ons with a Hofbrauhaus Biergarten VIP pass that will be available for purchase by June 1st! Love Oktoberfest but don’t love filling your stein with beer? The Oktoberfest Craft Beer & Spirit Garden will be serving up creative cocktails to have you breaking out your best chicken dance in no time with non-stop DJ beats and giant board games to infuse the traditional German theme with a local laid-back Cali vibe!

La Mesa Oktoberfest isn’t just your typical food and drink celebration, it’s an elevated experience for all ages. Bring the whole family out for a weekend of family-friendly activities at the German Kinder Karneval, featuring a towering Ferris wheel, rock-climbing wall, massive inflatable slides, interactive art, brat-eating competitions, scavenger hunts, the wiener/dachshund dog race and fashion show and even more new features like the Palm Street Bier Hall! Non-stop performances by local and regional bands will top off a perfect day soaking in the La Mesa sun for revelers young and old alike with German Polka bands, indie rock jams, brass musicians and more!

Celebrating its 46th year, La Mesa Oktoberfest continues to top its traditions and bring Bavarians of all ages an unbeatable free weekend in a German paradise. Hold on to your Lederhosen – 2019 is going to be one for the books! For more information and to purchase VIP passes, visit www.LaMesaOktoberfest.org.