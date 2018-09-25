La Petite Ecole Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

La Petite Ecole, a French immersion school, is opening its doors to a new location on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 from 10am–12pm. It will be celebrated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting event at the new school located at 8401 Aero Drive, San Diego, CA 92123. Open to the public, La Petite Ecole staff and students encourage the community, family members, and affiliates to join in the celebration of the new location. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the ceremonial ribbon cutting in celebration of the opening of the new location and take a tour of the new school.

The highly anticipated grand opening of the school’s new location has been over a year in the making. With larger classrooms and therefore larger occupancy, the new location will offer the school the opportunity to touch more lives with an impeccable educational experience each year than ever before. La Petite Ecole is a French immersion school for students of any background who wish to learn French through means of immersion in language and culture. This method of learning connects students to either their own French heritage or that of a language and culture foreign to them. This dynamic mix of students and languages promotes multilingualism and multicultural understanding and identity.

La Petite Ecole is proud to be an institution that fosters growth of students not only in academics, but also in tolerance and worldliness. This school is truly one of the hidden gems of San Diego and this new location represents progress in San Diego’s vast cultural diversity.