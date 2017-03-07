Ladies Get Paid Town Hall: Women & Money

Please join us for a town hall where we'll share stories about money: how it's tied to our identity and self-worth, why it's taboo to talk about it, and ways women can be more supportive of one another as we move up in our careers. We will have wine and light bites.

60% of today's college graduates are women but less than 24% of us make it past middle management. Only 4% become CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Black female entrepreneurs generate $44 billion a year in revenue. 2% receive VC funding. If you look at the decision makers in every industry, it's nowhere close to parity.

Money is power. Money is value. Money makes the world go round. Let's talk about it.

Location: Union Cowork East Village, 704 J Street, San Diego, CA, 92101

Women only, no refunds.

Buy your ticket! Use the Eventbrite link at the top of this page or directly here: http://bit.ly/2jVp8Li

Our Panelists:

Felena Hanson of Hera Hub

Kara DeFrias formerly at the White House Office of the VP

Ann marie Houghtailing of the Millionaire Girls' Movement

Laura Rice of The WE Society

Brook Larios of Plain Clarity

Marty Remmell of Remmell Consulting

Saundra Moton of SRPro Consultants