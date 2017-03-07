Ladies Get Paid Town Hall: Women & Money
Union Cowork East Village 704 J Street, San Diego, California 92101
Please join us for a town hall where we'll share stories about money: how it's tied to our identity and self-worth, why it's taboo to talk about it, and ways women can be more supportive of one another as we move up in our careers. We will have wine and light bites.
60% of today's college graduates are women but less than 24% of us make it past middle management. Only 4% become CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Black female entrepreneurs generate $44 billion a year in revenue. 2% receive VC funding. If you look at the decision makers in every industry, it's nowhere close to parity.
Money is power. Money is value. Money makes the world go round. Let's talk about it.
Location: Union Cowork East Village, 704 J Street, San Diego, CA, 92101
Women only, no refunds.
Buy your ticket! Use the Eventbrite link at the top of this page or directly here: http://bit.ly/2jVp8Li
Our Panelists:
Felena Hanson of Hera Hub
Kara DeFrias formerly at the White House Office of the VP
Ann marie Houghtailing of the Millionaire Girls' Movement
Laura Rice of The WE Society
Brook Larios of Plain Clarity
Marty Remmell of Remmell Consulting
Saundra Moton of SRPro Consultants
Info
Union Cowork East Village 704 J Street, San Diego, California 92101 View Map