Ladies Rock San Diego Annual Camper Showcase
House of Blues 1055 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
On Sunday, March 24, Ladies Rock San Diego (LRSD) will host its second annual camper showcase at the Voodoo Room in the House of Blues at 3:30 p.m. Ladies Rock San Diego is a three-day intensive program for women 18 and older where participants form a band, learn an instrument, write an original song and perform live for friends, family and the community. The camp is held on Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24 at A Reason to Survive (A.R.T.S.) in National City. Doors for the showcase open at 3:30 p.m. and the show is from 4-6 p.m. The event is open to the public and all ages are welcomed. Proceeds from LRSD benefit Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego, a nonprofit organization devoted to empowering girls through music.