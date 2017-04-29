Lady Luck's Casino Night - Gamble & Groove FUNdraiser

Gamble and groove the night away while supporting a great cause. Dance Away Dementia offers free dance lessons to raise awareness about the mental benefits associated with partner dancing and their role in preventing dementia. Cocktail attire suggested.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

- Red carpet entrance, spectacular ocean views, and a sunset toast

- Live music by the Sacha Boutros Quartet (salsa, tango, cha cha, swing, and more)

- Free beginner salsa lesson from 6-7pm

- Black Jack, Craps, Roulette & Wheel of Fortune tables

- Photobooth fun w/free prints

- Complimentary welcome drink, coffee and dessert bar

- $5 food menu and bar

- Raffle, Prize Wheel & Silent Auction