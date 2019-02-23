The Lafayette Wedding Showcase
Lafayette Hotel 2223 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104
Experience The Lafayette Hotel as we offer you a glimpse into our vintage-inspired wedding venue. Explore our two stunning ballrooms and whimsical ceremony space while mingling with our favorite vendors that will ensure your day is perfect. With historic charm and modern amenities, The Lafayette has something for everyone.
