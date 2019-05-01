Laila Lalami: The Other Americans

Warwick's will host Laila Lalami to discuss and sign her new book, "The Other Americans." Lalami is an American Book Award Winner, Arab American Book Award Winner, and Pulitzer Prize finalist.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when one of the books is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.