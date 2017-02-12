Lamb - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

Upon the death of his mother, a young Jewish boy is sent to live with relatives who see him only as another mouth to feed. Ephraim instantly feels out of place among his Christian relatives whose farming lifestyle and chauvinist attitudes further his struggle to fit in. Ephraim bonds with Chuni, a lamb that begins to accompany him everywhere. But when Ephraim realizes Chuni is going to be slaughtered for an upcoming holiday, he must devise a plan for both of their futures.

Director: Yared Zeleke

Narrative / Coming of Age, World / 94 mins / Ethiopia, France, Germany, Norway, Qatar / 2015 / Subtitled / San Diego Premiere

+ Feature Film Winner, Milano Film Festival

Clairemont Sunday, February 12, 2017 8:00PM (Underwriter Track Screening)

San Marcos Tuesday, February 14, 2017 5:00PM

Clairemont Wednesday, February 15, 2017 1:30PM

TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER

4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego 92117

858.274.9994

EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18

1180 W. San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos

Next to Restaurant Row

760.471.3734