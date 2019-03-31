The Language of Art, an Art Exhibition

Watercolor Society NTC Promenade, 2825 Dewey Road, Ste. 105, San Diego, California 92106

The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “The Language of Art,” an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist Kathleen Scoggin. The exhibit runs 3/31/2019 through 4/28/2019 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sat, 10 am – 4 pm, Sun 12-4 pm, and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information and to view our Online Gallery.

Watercolor Society NTC Promenade, 2825 Dewey Road, Ste. 105, San Diego, California 92106
