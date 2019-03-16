Come join us in celebrating lanterns and light as we listen to incredible music and enjoy great food. Each adult ticket is $35 and comes with a free lantern and LED light. Children under 12 are free and can buy lanterns separately at the door. Bring materials and get busy creating an illuminated masterpiece. You even get to take your work of art home at the end of the night! Bands include Gothic Tropic, Bellsaint, and Pretty Polly.

We hope you come with an empty stomach and are ready to dance! We will have a stage with live music and the best food trucks.

Saturday, March 16, 2019

5:00pm - 10:00pm

Lanternstreet.com

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lantern-street-festival-feat-gothic-tropic-bellsaint-and-pretty-polly-tickets-53406225458