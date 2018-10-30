The Laramie Project: A Staged Reading Presented by the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble

Based on interviews conducted by members of the Tectonic Theater Project and their reflections, The Laramie Project is the powerful, transcendent, and somehow ultimately hopeful story of an American town in the wake of a terrible hate crime & tragedy.

Eight actors play more than 50 characters in this staged reading presented by the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble, marking the 20th anniversary of the death of University

of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard.

A “deeply moving” piece of theatre “determined to find the light in an event of harrowing darkness” - The New York Times