The Last Podcast on the Left

Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Last Podcast On The Left is a comedy podcast that covers all the horrors our world has to offer both imagined and real, from demons and aliens to cults and serial killers. Each week three comedians investigate spooky and violent events in history using gallows humor and detailed research and prove that the true crime community isn’t just for “doctors” with “expertise” in their “field”. The Last Podcast is guaranteed to satisfy your blood lust and make you laugh at things you will probably feel guilty about later.

Comedy
Downtown, Gaslamp
