Amanda Sitton, Veronica Murphy, Walter Ritter and other WOL favorites will perform and Mark Danisovszky will play the music of Paris. A pre-show reception starts at 6:15pm with a 7:00pm curtain.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared “this story concert was inspired by Shakespeare and Company, a bookstore opened by Sylvia Beach in 1919 and located on Paris’ West Bank. It was a gathering place for aspiring writers in the early 20th Century like F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, T.S. Elliot and many more. The first time I went to Paris I completely fell in love with the city and its history. Everywhere you walk - you see people truly living their lives. Paris is the city of romance, and so many writers have so much to say about Parisians. We decided to focus on sharing those stories.”

The selected stories explore sex, love and the people and places of Paris. They include:

News of Paris - 15 Years Ago by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Her Time in Paris by M.F.K Fisher

My Favorite City by Ludwig Bemelmans

Shakespeare and Company by Jeanette Winterson An Engagement in Paris by Fanny Blake

Tickets for THE LAST TIME I SAW PARIS are $20. There are discounts for seniors, students and military. Purchase tickets for the Monday, April 17th performance at www.writeoutloudsd.com or call 619-297-8953.