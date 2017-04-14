The Last Waltz 40 Tour at Harrah’s Resort SoCal

Experience one of the most significant moments in music history, live at Harrah’s Resort SoCal. The Last Waltz 40 Tour: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of ‘The Last Waltz’ hits The Events Center stage on Friday, April 14. This amazing tribute concert, created by Keith Wortman and led by Grammy Award-winning artists Warren Haynes and Don Was, pays tribute to The Band’s farewell concert in 1976 featuring legendary performances by Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Neil Young, among others. The Last Waltz is widely regarded as one of the greatest concert films of all time. The Last Waltz was directed by Martin Scorsese. Must be 21+ to attend.