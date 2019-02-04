Late Company at North Coast Repertory Theatre

CAST: Arthur Hanket, Roxane Carrasco, Holly Rone, Jason Maddy, Christopher Payne and Phillip Korth. Directed by Andrew Barnicle

A successful middle-class couple’s lives are irrevocably changed after their teenage son is mercilessly cyber-bullied. In an attempt to ‘move on’ they invite his chief tormentor and his parents to a dinner party. Content of this play is for mature audiences. High School and up.

We will do a talk back with the Artistic Director following the reading. The focus will be on the play and the impact the writing has on the audience.

Tickets for Late Company are FREE. Please visit northcoastrep.org to reserve your seats or call our box office at 858-481-1055.