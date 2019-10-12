Latin American Art Fair
Bread & Salt 1955 Julian Ave., San Diego, California 92101
LAAF 2019 will be taking place at Bread & Salt a dynamic contemporary art venue that is recognized as a multicultural hub for showcasing art and cultural programming in Northern Baja and Southern California. Fair goers can enjoy from a juried Latin American art exhibition and savor Latin cuisine, craft Mexican beer and some of the best wines from Valle de Guadalupe, BC., while being entertained by a variety of music and performance entertainment.
Barrio Logan