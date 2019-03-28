Latin American Art Fair Fundraiser: "Latin American Women: Change Commences with One"

Join us for "Latin American Women: Change Commences with One" a special fundraising dinner and live auction in support of the Latin American Art Fair and its commitment to fostering international cultural exchange and understanding through the arts.

In partnership with the Athenaeum Art Center and BREAD & SALT, the Latin American Art Fair brings you a special evening in which attendees will be able to enjoy a catered dinner, wines from Valle de Guadalupe, live music by MALU, an award-winning installation by Irene Monarrez, a special exhibition by Ligia Santillan, the closing of “Perros y Abstractos” by Alvaro Blancarte, a live auction featuring the work of internationally recognized artists including Irene Monarrez, Ligia Santillan, Aida Valencia, Alvaro Blancarte, and more. In addition, part of the auction proceeds will help defray Tijuana’s own Hugo Crosthwaite expenses as he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Attendees will enjoy dinner and performances al fresco in an inner courtyard-setting, have the opportunity to peruse art at various galleries throughout the building and interact with artists, collectors, and art enthusiast.

Join us for a wonderful evening as you support the Latin American Art Fair’s contribution to the region’s art community.

Tickets:

$80 per person

$150 per couple

For online purchases please use Eventbrite, for over the phone purchases please contact Lucy Peters at (858) 454-5872 or lpeters@ljathenaeum.org. Se habla español.

Tickets will be available at will call under the name of the credit card holder. The registration table will be located on the premise, inside the Athenaeum Art Center.