Latin American Art Fair Fundraiser: A Night of Dinner and Art

Most people do not know the true costs of creating a high quality art fair. Exhibition spaces and tickets sales may cover some of these costs but the final art fair product would not be possible with out the support of our generous donors and sponsors.

Latin American Art Fair (LAAF), in cooperation with Athenaeum Art Center and Bread & Salt, is excited to announce the return of Contemporary Latin American Art to Barrio Logan with the first in a series of fund-raising events in support of the LAAF 2019 with a night of dinner and art. The event will feature an open-air dining experience and a live auction conducted by La Caja Galeria which will feature works by internationally recognized artists including: Alvaro Blancarte, Cesar Vasquez, Ligia Santillan, and Aida Valencia among others. There will be a live Electronica music performance by MALU as well as an installation by award-winning artist Irene Monarrez. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go towards benefiting Rosarito artist Hugo Croswaite as we join him in his ongoing battle against cancer. The event will be held on Jun 20th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Bread & Salt.

Get your tickets today at Eventbrite