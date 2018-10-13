Celebrating the 4th Annual Latin American Art Fair at Bread & Salt in San Diego, this fair features the visual artwork of over 100 artists from Mexico, Central and South America - along with highlighting the best of Latin food, music and entertainment.

This free event scheduled on October 13&14,2018 will attract an estimated 10,000 affluent, international festival goers. Since its inaugural in 2014, LAAF has contributed more than $275,000 to the local economy. One of the objectives of LAAF is to use art to raise awareness of different cultures, promote cross-cultural exchange and strengthen relations that leads to better understanding and peace. It also opens the door for international trade and tourism opportunities through networking.

A juried fine art show that draws the participation of artists from around Latin America, representing Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Guatemala, numerous cities of Mexico and those of Hispanic descent from the United States, will be highlighted in this two-day event. The family friendly fair offers art for the seasoned collector as well as the first-time buyer, and a cultural exchange found nowhere else in Southern California.

This international event presents original artwork of over 100 artists from Mexico, Central and South America. A family-oriented fair that brings artists and community together. LAAF features some of the best Chefs of Latin cuisine. Patrons will enjoy indulging in the the flavors of the latin american cuisine. Festival goers can savor craft Mexican beer and some of the best wines from Valle de Guadalupe, BC., while being entertained by a variety of music and performance entertainment.

LAAF 2018 will be taking place at Bread & Salt a dynamic contemporary art venue that is recognized as a multicultural hub for showcasing art and cultural programming in Northern Baja and Southern California.