LATIN AMERICAN ART FESTIVAL 2017

http://www.latinamericanartfestival.com/

Free Event – All Ages - Outdoors

Date(s): Saturday 4/01/2017 thru Sunday 4/02/17

Time: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Hosted by: Casa Valencia Gallery

Location: NTC Liberty Station - 2730 Historic Decatur Rd. Barrack 16, San Diego CA 92106

Beer/Wine garden +21 with ID*

Latin American Art Festival is an annual event that presents outdoor exhibits, painting, sculpture, photography and printmaking as well as folk art, crafts, performance and culinary arts of Latin American countries.

It is the only festival of its kind in Southern California. It takes place at Liberty Station Arts District with the aim of bringing to the residents of San Diego County, Orange County, Los Angeles and Baja, California the artistic expressions of the Latin American community. Latin American Art Festival highlights the cultural richness of Latin America to strengthen the heritage and sense of belonging among the Hispanic community, showing the diversity of the communities to art enthusiasts, collectors and gallery owners on both sides of the border.

Coming into our third consecutive year to the city of San Diego – Latin American Art Festival has received excellent reviews across Southern California as one of the most rich and cultural Festivals the city has to offer. Recognized and awarded by the Senate of California for the effort of bringing to the community the arts of Latin America. Join us for a weekend of art, culture, and culinary delicacies from renown chefs from Baja California.

Mail Us:info@latinamericanartfestival.com

Contact Us: US (619)752-6118/MX (664)686-5490