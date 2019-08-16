¡Latin Food Fest! San Diego 2019

¡Latin Food Fest! celebrates its seventh annual Hispanic culinary celebration August 16-17 at Embarcadero Park North, San Diego Bay. California's largest annual Latin culinary extravaganza includes “Spirits of the Americas,” a cocktail party+, Modern Mexico chef's dinner, and “Gran Tasting San Diego,” the festival's signature event featuring food, beverage, wine, beer, and spirits stations, cooking and wine demonstrations, chef awards, VIP Tent, and a four-hour music performance by La Junta Sound System.

August 16-17, 2019

Embarcadero Park North 500 Kettner Blvd, San Diego 92101

For more information, visit www.latinfoodfest.com