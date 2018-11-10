Laughs4Warriors Funtastic Festival & Comedy Dinner Show

Us4Warriors, in partnership with the World Famous Comedy Palace, Proudly Presents: Laughs4Warriors 4: Fun-tastic Festival & Funny Show 2018. Returning for a 4th year and coming to the World Famous Comedy Palace on November 10th, 2018. This year, the day's events begin with "The Fun 4 Warriors Festival" FREE from 11am-3pm outdoors with Entertainment, Booths, Beverage Garden, Casino, Auction, Raffles and more! For those who get a ticket, the festival will be followed by the Laughs4Warriors Dinner & Comedy Show starting at 4pm and welcomes The Veterans of Comedy funnymen Ibo Brewer & Josh Novey along with hilarious comedians, Brian Apprille and Lisa Gilbert with a Special Appearance from The Show with Adam & Sean. All proceeds support The Us4Warriors Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit charity of uncompensated volunteers dedicated to help the troops, veterans and their families.

Gen Admission $40 online ($50 at door), VIP $65 online ($75 at door), VIP Booth (while last $400)

Flyer: http://tinyimg.io/i/IQUJGsP.png Tickets: https://goo.gl/q2nHEU