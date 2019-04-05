Lauren Mackler Guest Lecture

to Google Calendar - Lauren Mackler Guest Lecture - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lauren Mackler Guest Lecture - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lauren Mackler Guest Lecture - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lauren Mackler Guest Lecture - 2019-04-05 18:00:00

Structural and Materials Engineering Building, UCSD Voigt Drive and Matthews Lane, San Diego, La Jolla, California 92093

SME 149, Structural & Materials Engineering Bldg., UC San Diego

Free

La Jolla

Lauren Mackler is a curator and writer based in Los Angeles. In 2010, she founded Public Fiction, a forum for staging exhibitions, performances, and programs by contemporary artists and writers as well as a journal with a parallel mission in print. She is currently the managing editor of Sublevel, and a contributor to Artforum and various other publications. She is currently co-curating the next Los Angeles biennial, Made in LA 2020, at the Hammer Museum.

Info

Structural and Materials Engineering Building, UCSD Voigt Drive and Matthews Lane, San Diego, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
Art , Talks & Discussions
La Jolla
to Google Calendar - Lauren Mackler Guest Lecture - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lauren Mackler Guest Lecture - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lauren Mackler Guest Lecture - 2019-04-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lauren Mackler Guest Lecture - 2019-04-05 18:00:00