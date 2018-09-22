Laurie Simmons "The Music of Regret" • Molly Gabbard performance
Bread & Salt 1955 Julian Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Space Time is thrilled to present a screening of "The Music of Regret" by Laurie Simmons, starring Meryl Streep, along with a performance by San Diego artist Molly Gabbard. Courtesy of Laurie Simmons and Salon 94, New York.
$7 Admission / $5 Members / $5 Beers / Cash Only
Logan Heights
Art , Film, Performance