Laurie Simmons "The Music of Regret" • Molly Gabbard performance

Bread & Salt 1955 Julian Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Space Time is thrilled to present a screening of "The Music of Regret" by Laurie Simmons, starring Meryl Streep, along with a performance by San Diego artist Molly Gabbard. Courtesy of Laurie Simmons and Salon 94, New York.

$7 Admission / $5 Members / $5 Beers / Cash Only

Logan Heights

Art , Film, Performance
