The 2019 Law Enforcement Challenge Guacamole Bowl will be celebrating their 16th year as San Diego County's largest guacamole making competition. With an average of 25 competitive teams, competitors are all vying to have their team's name inscribed on the highly coveted, perpetual, Guacamole Cup.

The general public are invited to come out and sample all the great guacamole. An $8 admission fee will get you a bag of Mission Tortilla chips and all the guacamole you can eat. You will also have the opportunity to vote for your favorite recipe and select the finalists in each division. The top 3 division winners will compete in a final cook-off with judging by a panel of celebrity judges.

Proceeds from this event benefit SPORTS for Exceptional Athletes, a local non-profit providing sports and recreational opportunities to athletes with developmental disabilities.

Price: $8