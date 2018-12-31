Le Chic N Freak

Coasterra 880 Harbor Island Dr., San Diego, California 92101

THE DEEP END + MUSIC IS 4 LOVERS + STAYBAD PRESENT:

LE CHIC N FREAK NEW YEARS EVE @ COASTERRA

A New Years Eve Soirée at Coasterra on the bay!

| 2 Stages | Silent Disco | Virtual Reality Stations | GIF booth |

CHIC: (SHēk/adjective): elegantly and stylishly fashionable.

FREAK: (frēk/noun/verb): a person or thing that is different in a good or bad way. Mostly an individual who is not the same as mainstream society.

Info
Coasterra 880 Harbor Island Dr., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Little Italy, Point Loma, San Diego
