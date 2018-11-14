Le Marche Wine Dinner at Maestoso

Contemporary restaurant Maestoso in Hillcrest continues its exploration of Italy with a prix fixe wine dinner inspired by the flavors of Italy’s Le Marche region on Wednesday, November 14. With four courses crafted by Chef Marco Maestoso, who has cooked for names like former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Donatella Versace, this one-night-only experience will be available to guests visiting at any time between 5 and 10 p.m.

For this wine-paired dinner menu, sommelier Petra Belliti has selected several varietals from Italy’s Le Marche region, set between the Apennine Mountains and the Adriatic Sea and often considered one of Italy’s hidden gems where few non-Italian tourists venture - thus resulting in a wine dinner imbued with unexpected authenticity. Maestoso’s Le Marche dinner menu includes:

Amuse Bouche

Un’Oliva all’Ascolana - breaded, deep fried olives stuffed with ground meats

Spumante Brut Rosè, Marotti Campi - dry, harmonious and fresh with notes of blackcurrants and sweet almonds

Antipasto

Pinsa Fiori di Zucca e Paranza Fritta - pinsa topped with zucchini blossoms and fried mix of fresh fish

Pecorino DOCG “Merlettaie” Ciu Ciu - deep straw-yellow color, very intense and persistent scent, grassy and hawthorn blossoms aroma, with vanilla perfume

Primo

Tagliatella di Camerino ai Sapori del Borgia - thin tagliatelle in a gorgonzola cream, radicchio and guanciale sauce dedicated to the Noble family of Camerino

Salmariano Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Classico Riserva DOCG, Marotti Campi - aromas of broom and elderflower, marine and mineral hints with a delicate touch of vanilla

Secondo

Coniglio Porchettato - rabbit wrapped and roasted in the style of Roman porchetta

Orgiolo Lacrima di Morro d’Alba D.O.C. Superiore, Marotti Campi - aromas of rose, blackberry, pink pepper and juniper berries, with hints of oriental spices

Dolce

Caffè Corretto all’Anisetta Vernelli - coffee mousse topped with an anise flavoured alcoholic foam

Spumante Brut Rosè, Marotti Campi - dry, harmonious and fresh, with notes of blackcurrants and sweet almonds

Priced at $69 per person, reservations are highly encouraged and available by calling Maestoso directly at (619) 642-0777 or email hello@maestoso.com.

About Maestoso: Opened in March 2018 in The Hub Hillcrest Market, Maestoso is a contemporary Italian dining concept catering to modern foodies who value quality cuisine, adventurous dining and a buzzing social scene. Led by Chef Marco Maestoso, trendy Maestoso’s chef-to-table menu centers around fresh pasta crafted in an open kitchen within guests’ view; pinsa, the ancient Roman forerunner of pizza; and Chef Marco’s novel passaggi concept, an Italian take on dim sum carts. Maestoso is open daily for dinner and for Sunday brunch at 1040 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103 and can be phoned at (619) 642-0777. Connect online at www.maestoso.com and socialize on Instagram at @Maestoso.