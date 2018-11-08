Lean on Me: Jose James Celebrates Bill Withers

Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 8pm

David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre

Lawence Family JCC

A deep and soulful young vocalist whose international profile has exploded in the last few years, José James has transcended his reputation as a jazz singer to embrace influences including R&B, Moroccan Gnawa music, hip-hop, and gospel. His latest, Lean On Me, is a celebration of the music of iconic soul singer and composer Bill Withers. Vetted personally by Withers himself, the show is an exploration of the deep musical catalogue that has touched millions of hearts and united communities worldwide. Featuring Withers' top 10 hits as well as his soul ballads and rare grooves, James brings both a deep musical appreciation and a contemporary approach to songs such as "Ain't No Sunshine," "Lean on Me," and "Just the Two of Us.”

“A genre hybridist who claims both b-boys and jazz purists in his fan base… A winningly singular presence in contemporary American music. Not just singular, but magnetic.?”-Los Angeles Times A romantic baritone with a deep-funk band, stretching out songs, evoking both the ’70s of Roberta Flack and Gil Scott-Heron and the ’90s and oughts of J Dilla.” -The New York Times

Tickets: https://my.lfjcc.org/single/SYOS.aspx?p=5865