Learn to Make Teas and Balms at the Barona Cultural Center & Museum’s Kumeyaay/Diegueno Ethnobotany Class

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum invites plant enthusiasts to join environmental and conservation specialist Kristie Orosco for a Kumeyaay/Diegueno Ethnobotany class. The green-centric event will be held in the Barona Museum Classroom and will take place on Saturday, March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Learn the history of Ethnobotany, the scientific study of plants and how cultures use them for medical, religious and other uses, from Kristie Orosco of the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians. Dive deep into Kumeyaay/Diegueno plant use as she shows you how to make teas and balms from the native plants.

The class is part of the Barona Museum’s Ancient Spirits Speak program, hands-on educational classes designed to preserve and share the rich cultural history and traditional skills of local Native Americans.

Kumeyaay/Diegueno Ethnobotany is open to the public for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $25 per person and free to Barona Tribal members. To guarantee a spot in the class, please register by Friday, February 22 by calling the Barona Cultural Center & Museum at (619) 443-7003, ext. 219 or online at https://www.baronamuseum.com/classes.