Learn how to Meditate

to Google Calendar - Learn how to Meditate - 2018-11-10 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Learn how to Meditate - 2018-11-10 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Learn how to Meditate - 2018-11-10 13:30:00 iCalendar - Learn how to Meditate - 2018-11-10 13:30:00

C Yoga Studio and Teacher Training 3232 Governor Dr , San Diego, California 92122

If you feel like you need meditation in your life or start a disciplined yoga practice, this is the ice breaker you need to get started.

You will learn:

- Basics about mantra and meditation

- Understand the Kundalini

- Connecting movement mantra and breath.

Join Teresa and learn how to act from love, relating to your lineage and relationships in a more healthy way.

Info
C Yoga Studio and Teacher Training 3232 Governor Dr , San Diego, California 92122 View Map
University City
to Google Calendar - Learn how to Meditate - 2018-11-10 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Learn how to Meditate - 2018-11-10 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Learn how to Meditate - 2018-11-10 13:30:00 iCalendar - Learn how to Meditate - 2018-11-10 13:30:00