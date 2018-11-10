Learn how to Meditate
C Yoga Studio and Teacher Training 3232 Governor Dr , San Diego, California 92122
If you feel like you need meditation in your life or start a disciplined yoga practice, this is the ice breaker you need to get started.
You will learn:
- Basics about mantra and meditation
- Understand the Kundalini
- Connecting movement mantra and breath.
Join Teresa and learn how to act from love, relating to your lineage and relationships in a more healthy way.
University City