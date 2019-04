Learn Samba Drumming and Dancing

Learn to drum and dance Brazilian samba with Super Sonic Samba School. No experience required. Drums are provided. Dance and drumming classes on Wednesdays at 8-10PM. Drumming only on Sundays at 11AM to 1PM. Suggested donation is $15. We are a non-profit school and a fun group of people. For more details, check Facebook https://www.facebook.com/supersonicsamba/ or our website: https://www.sambasd.org/