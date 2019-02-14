Lecture by Colin Marshall, The Urban Future on Film
Aztec Center in Montezuma Hall SDSU Campus, College Area., San Diego, California 92108
Colin Marshall is a film and urban historian who has written extensively on cinema and urban culture. He will speak about how the films Blade Runner and Her constructed future cities, using Los Angeles to recreate the past, to portray the present, and most memorably to envision the future. Marshall splits his time between Seoul, South Korea and Los Angeles, California.
Info
Aztec Center in Montezuma Hall SDSU Campus, College Area., San Diego, California 92108 View Map
Art , Film
San Diego