Lecture: Dr. Mimi Guarneri - World-Renowned Integrative Cardiologist, Author

World-renowned Integrative Cardiologist Dr. Mimi Guarneri presents her Valentine to the Community with "Pearls" from her new book launching in April from Hay House, "108 Pearls to Awaken Your Healing Potential" at Pacific Pearl La Jolla. 6919 La Jolla Blvd. in studio. FREE - Space limited, MUST RSVP: 858-459-6919. Enter at back.