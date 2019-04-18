Lecture by photographer George Awde

George Awde is a visual artist currently based in Doha, Qatar. He is the co-founder/co-director of marra.tein in Beirut, Assistant Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, and recipient of numerous awards and fellowships, including those from the Aaron Siskind Foundation and a US Fulbright Scholar Grant. He earned an MFA in Photography from Yale University, and a BFA in Painting from the Massachusetts College of Art. Awde participated in Light Work’s Artist-in-Residence program in July 2015.