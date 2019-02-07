Lecture, "Women and Migration in Southern Africa"

UCSD Social Sciences Building, Room 101 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, California 92093

Prof. Lorna Lueker-Zukas examines rural-urban migration and its consequences for gender relations in Zimbabwe and South Africa. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the UC San Diego African & African-American Studies Research Center.

UCSD Social Sciences Building, Room 101
9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, California 92093
