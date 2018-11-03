Lee Camp LIVE

"Gets the crowd roaring!” - Rolling Stone

"The Che Guevara of comedy" - Paul Provenza

Comedian Lee Camp has been described by George Carlin’s daughter, Kelly, as “one of the few comics keeping my father’s torch lit." Credited by the New York Times as both “acerbic’ and “genuine,” Camp has earned a loyal following of progressives, antiwar activists, and animal rights advocates whose passions challenge both the right and left wings of the political spectrum. Anyone wondering “What the h*ll is it with people nowadays?” can reference Camp’s onslaught on Trump’s America, war hawks from both sides of the aisle, climate change deniers, and the gaping maw of cannibal capitalism devouring the working class as quickly as they can jam plastic waffle makers into their shopping carts on Black Friday. Lee is the head writer and host of the national TV show Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp, a former contributor to The Onion, former staff humor writer for the Huffington Post, and his web series “Moment of Clarity” has been viewed by millions.