Legendary Women’s Voices: An Evening with Cynthia Erivo

“Her voice is like silk, from the top to the bottom,” said Jennifer Hudson of the fearless and feisty, Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy® Award-winner Cynthia Erivo. Erivo gives voice to music made famous by the greatest female singers of all time including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald.

Selections to include: "Stormy Weather," "Midnight Train to Georgia," "Ne me quitte pas," "I Put a Spell On You," "I Who Have Nothing," "Summertime," "I Was Here" and many more!