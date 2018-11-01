Leif Enger
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
Warwick's will host Leif Enger as he discusses his new book, "Virgil Wander." Enger is the bestselling author of "Peace Like A River." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.
Info
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Books