Leilani Wolfgramm LIVE in Concert at Moonshine Beach

Don't miss Leilani Wolfgramm LIVE at Moonshine Beach on Sunday, 05/12! Tickets available here: http://tinyurl.com/y32kmjmp

Leilani is a singer, songwriter born in Orlando, FL. She began her musical career at four years old performing with her Tongan/American family at Disney and other local attractions. Her poignant music and lyrics combine sultry R&B with her Polynesian roots inspired Dancehall and Reggae. In 2018 she released her third full length album "Live Wire" which reached #2 on the iTunes Reggae album charts. Leilani is an electrifying performer with a dedicated fan base and has been seen with such acts as Incubus, Ziggy Marley and Dirty Heads. Leilani Will be making stops along the West Coast to celebrate her latest release on the upcoming "Live Wire Tour."

DOORS OPEN @ 6PM | SHOWTIME @ 9PM*

*Times subject to change.