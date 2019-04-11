Leonard Patton and Peter Sprague: Japanese Friendship Garden Concert Series
Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101
Enjoy music in a small, intimate environment at the Japanese Friendship Garden. Come and hear vocalist Leonard Patton with guitarist Peter Sprague. All tickets come with access to the garden half-an-hour before the show. Beverages and snacks will be available at the event.
